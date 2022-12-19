Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain will open talks with Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, following his World Cup heroics, with his current deal expiring next summer. (RMC via Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emilano Martinez, 30. (MediaFoot - in French) external-link

But Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 34, is in talks with Bayern Munich over a move after Germany's Manuel Neuer broke his leg. (Goal) external-link

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has distanced himself from the Brazil job, insisting he wants to stay with the European champions. (Rai Radio 1 via Mail) external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24 on Tuesday, could soon announce he will leave PSG at the end of the season, with Real Madrid interested. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are keen on signing Celtic and Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic, 27, but face competition from Atletico Madrid and Premier League clubs. (Sky Sports) external-link

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has dismissed Newcastle's chances of signing 21-year-old Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Sport Express, via Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham are considering England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28 as a potential long-term replacement for Frenchman Hugo Lloris, 35. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal will open talks with England forward Bukayo Saka, 21, over a new deal in the "coming weeks and months". (Caught Offside) external-link

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could replace fellow Frenchman Didier Deschamps as coach of the France national team in the wake of their World Cup final defeat to Argentina. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish external-link )

Arsenal and Leeds have joined the race to sign Brazil forward Matheus Cunha, 23, with Atletico Madrid preparing to sell. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea are confident they can seal the signing of RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 20, despite being aware of rival interest. (90 min) external-link

Chelsea are also in contention to sign Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old German striker Youssoufa Moukoko in January. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Inter Milan are considering a move to sign former Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra, 31, when the Argentine's Udinese contract expires. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Former West Ham and QPR defender Anton Ferdinand said he could have signed for Barcelona but ex-Hammers boss Alan Pardew did not allow the move. (TalkSPORT) external-link

