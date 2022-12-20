Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Saudi club Al Nassr expect Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to complete his move there by the end of the year. The former Manchester United player will sign a two-and-a-half year deal worth 200 euros (£174m). (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, is set to sign a new deal with the club worth £200,000-a-week. (Mail) external-link

French champions Paris St-Germain want to tie 35-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi to the club in the next few days. The World Cup winner's contract runs out next summer and he is free to talk to clubs outside of France from 1 January. (Goal) external-link

Brighton's Argentine World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 23, is being targeted by Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United will have to pay Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa's £65m release clause if they want to sign the 23-year-old Portugal international at the end of the season. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese) external-link

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, is likely to stay at German side RB Leipzig this summer with a €110m (£96m) release clause will become active in his contract in 2024. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have shown interest in signing Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, during the January transfer window, according to the sporting director at his current club Shakhtar Donetsk. (Football 365) external-link

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, 37, is set to join Italian Serie A side Salernitana on a free transfer after his contract at Club America expired. (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan have opened contract talks with Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni over a new deal, with Manchester City and Tottenham interested in the 23-year-old. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, 28, was close to joining Leeds from Udinese before moving to Atletico Madrid. (TalkSPORT) external-link

Blackburn and Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, 23, is likely to stay at Ewood Park this January and keep his options open for a free transfer move in the summer. (Football League World) external-link

