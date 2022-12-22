Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Locatelli, Fofana, Mendy, Mudryk, Rabiot
England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish)
Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, and will not sell for below the 21-year-old's 120m euro (£106m) release clause. (Record - in Portuguese)
Real Madrid are interested in signing 24-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is on loan at Juventus from Sassuolo, if they miss out on Bellingham or Fernandez. (AS - in Spanish)
Chelsea have agreed a 12m euros (£10.5m) deal with Molde to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 20. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has snubbed a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge because he believes the club are not showing him enough "respect" over wages. (Sun)
Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Carlo Nicolini has confirmed Arsenal are interested in signing 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal are trying to sign 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be out of contract at Juventus in the summer. (Repubblica, via Mail)
Arsenal are yet to decide whether to let Portugal defender Cedric Soares leave in January, with Fulham leading the chase for the 31-year-old who is also attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal. (Evening Standard)
Soares' weekly wage of around £75,000 is proving a stumbling block in proceedings. (Sun)
Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, from Manchester United, three years after they sold him to the Old Trafford club. (Evening Standard)
Nottingham Forest have joined Fulham in wanting to sign 29-year-old Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure from Everton. (Mail)
Leeds have enquired about Everton's English centre-back Mason Holgate, 26, with Lyon also interested. (Sun)
Leeds first-team coach Mark Jackson is in talks with MK Dons over their vacant manager's position. (Football Insider)
Liverpool and Manchester United are among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Preston's 16-year-old Argentine striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, who scored five goals in an FA Youth Cup tie. (Mirror)
