Aston Villa are willing to sell Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho in January, just a year after the 30-year-old arrived at Villa Park. (Football Insider) external-link

Villa manager Unai Emery does not want to work with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, and is keen to offload the World Cup winner next month. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool could give up on trying to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham because they believe getting a deal done for the 19-year-old is proving too complicated. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid have agreed personal terms with Caglar Soyuncu until 2027 - and the 26-year-old Leicester and Turkey centre-back could join as early as January, even though he only becomes a free agent next July. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Chelsea are best placed to sign England midfielder Declan Rice as the 23-year-old enters the final 18 months of his West Ham contract. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea will have to make RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 20, the most expensive defender in history if they are to sign the Croatia international in January. (Football London) external-link

Chelsea are also working to sign a new left-sided centre-back and Monaco's France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21, is the leading candidate. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool and Tottenham are among the top Premier League sides ready to submit contract offers to Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27. (Teamtalk) external-link

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, is set to join Brazilian club Gremio on a two-year deal. (Cesar Luis Merlo, via Mail) external-link

Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to let Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, leave on loan for a Premier League club so long as the Financial Fair Play costs of his contract are taken care of by the other side. (Mirror) external-link

Angers and Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, 22, has said he is yet to decide on his future, despite interest from Leicester, Leeds United and West Ham. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham are attracting interest in Spain winger Bryan Gil, 21, and Senegal midfielder Pape Sarr, 20, with the transfer window about to open. (Relevo, via Mail) external-link

Tottenham are long-time admirers of Adama Traore but new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui hopes the Spain winger, 26, will sign a new contract at Molineux, with his current deal set to expire next summer. (90min) external-link

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is not expecting the club to sell England midfielder James Maddison, 26, in the January transfer window. (90min) external-link

Newcastle United are making progress on agreeing a new contract worth £200,000 a week with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Benfica have offered a new two-year deal to Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 34, who is out of contract next summer and wants to continue playing in Europe, but negotiations are not advanced. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 31, is on the verge of signing an improved contract at Barcelona after arriving on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link