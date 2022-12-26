Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, before a $75m-a-year move. (CBS Sports) external-link

Arsenal have submitted a £55m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes says the club are "not just going to roll over" and let England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, leave in the summer. (Mail) external-link

Ajax have contacted Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, over a potential January move. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are no longer willing to sell 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was a target for Manchester United in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Everton are among a number of Premier League clubs showing interest in Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 20. (Mail) external-link

Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, says he would like to test himself in the Premier League in the future but "now I'm 100% focused on AC Milan". (RDP Africa, via Talksport) external-link

Brentford, Fulham and Aston Villa have all made offers for Chicago Fire and Colombia forward Jhon Duran, but Benfica are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Monaco and France centre-back Benoit Badiashile and have submitted an official proposal for the 21-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

