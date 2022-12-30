Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, has agreed a move to Chelsea. (Metro) external-link

But Benfica say reports they are ready to sell the World Cup winner in January are "totally false". (Evening Standard) external-link

If the move falls through, Chelsea's contingency plan is to sign 24-year-old Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are ready to spend over 100m euros (£88.6m) to sign 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is also a target for Liverpool. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle have been heavily linked with highly-rated 19-year-old Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone, but Manchester City may have beaten the Magpies to his signature. (Team Talk) external-link

Jorginho, 31, wants to return to Napoli when his Chelsea contract ends, but Barcelona and Newcastle are also interested in the Italy midfielder. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

Raul Jimenez, 31, is likely to be allowed to leave Wolves in January if the club succeed in signing another striker. (Daily Mail) external-link

Leeds United are now the only team in pursuit of Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza, 26. (Team Talk) external-link

Aston Villa are interested in 28-year-old former Everton and Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu, who currently plays for Udinese. (90 min) external-link

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, 21, wants to go back to Valencia and may get his wish in January. (Deporte Valenciano - in Spanish) external-link

Wolverhampton Wanderers target Viktor Gyokeres, 24, is going nowhere in the January transfer window, says the Sweden forward's Coventry City boss Mark Robins. (Birmingham Live) external-link

Southampton are interested in signing Lorient and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi, 23, in January. (Southern Daily Echo) external-link

