Saturday's transfer gossip: Fernandez, Mac Allister, Bellingham, Perrone, Jorginho
Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, has agreed a move to Chelsea. (Metro)
But Benfica say reports they are ready to sell the World Cup winner in January are "totally false". (Evening Standard)
If the move falls through, Chelsea's contingency plan is to sign 24-year-old Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (The Times - subscription required)
Real Madrid are ready to spend over 100m euros (£88.6m) to sign 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is also a target for Liverpool. (ESPN)
Newcastle have been heavily linked with highly-rated 19-year-old Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone, but Manchester City may have beaten the Magpies to his signature. (Team Talk)
Jorginho, 31, wants to return to Napoli when his Chelsea contract ends, but Barcelona and Newcastle are also interested in the Italy midfielder. (La Repubblica - in Italian)
Raul Jimenez, 31, is likely to be allowed to leave Wolves in January if the club succeed in signing another striker. (Daily Mail)
Leeds United are now the only team in pursuit of Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza, 26. (Team Talk)
Aston Villa are interested in 28-year-old former Everton and Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu, who currently plays for Udinese. (90 min)
Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, 21, wants to go back to Valencia and may get his wish in January. (Deporte Valenciano - in Spanish)
Wolverhampton Wanderers target Viktor Gyokeres, 24, is going nowhere in the January transfer window, says the Sweden forward's Coventry City boss Mark Robins. (Birmingham Live)
Southampton are interested in signing Lorient and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi, 23, in January. (Southern Daily Echo)
