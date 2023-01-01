Monday's transfer gossip: De Jong, Badiashile, Dumfries, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes)
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester United and Chelsea could engage in a bidding war to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Marco Barzaghi, via Express)
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 21, has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Arsenal. (Sport Arena)
Chelsea are planning further talks with Benfica for World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, after beginning an "aggressive" pursuit of the Argentina player. (Metro)
Manchester United are monitoring developments with Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, with the 25-year-old out of contract in the summer. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal may be able to sign Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, as the Foxes have made a £20m bid for a possible replacement - Azzedine Ounahi, 22, who plays for Angers and Morocco. (Express)
Everton have registered their interest in Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 20. (Football Insider)
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun may leave the club, with AC Milan interested in signing the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Reims. (CalcioMercato - in Italian)
Borussia Monchengladbach's 21-year-old midfielder Kouadio Kone - who is a target for Newcastle United - has been contacted by Paris St-Germain. (Media Foot - in French)
Manchester United could be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper in January after Newcastle United recalled Slovakia's Martin Dubravka, 33, from his loan spell. (Mirror)
Leeds United are believed to be interested in Southampton striker Che Adams and the 26-year-old Scotland forward would consider a move to Elland Road. (Give Me Sport)
Southampton's interest in Lorient and Nigeria forward Terem Moffi, 23, could help Leeds in their pursuit of Adams. (Leeds Live)
