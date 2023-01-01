Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes) external-link

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea could engage in a bidding war to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Marco Barzaghi, via Express) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 21, has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Arsenal. (Sport Arena) external-link

Chelsea are planning further talks with Benfica for World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, after beginning an "aggressive" pursuit of the Argentina player. (Metro) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring developments with Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, with the 25-year-old out of contract in the summer. (Daily Mail) external-link

Arsenal may be able to sign Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, as the Foxes have made a £20m bid for a possible replacement - Azzedine Ounahi, 22, who plays for Angers and Morocco. (Express) external-link

Everton have registered their interest in Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 20. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun may leave the club, with AC Milan interested in signing the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Reims. (CalcioMercato - in Italian) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach's 21-year-old midfielder Kouadio Kone - who is a target for Newcastle United - has been contacted by Paris St-Germain. (Media Foot - in French) external-link

Manchester United could be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper in January after Newcastle United recalled Slovakia's Martin Dubravka, 33, from his loan spell. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds United are believed to be interested in Southampton striker Che Adams and the 26-year-old Scotland forward would consider a move to Elland Road. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Southampton's interest in Lorient and Nigeria forward Terem Moffi, 23, could help Leeds in their pursuit of Adams. (Leeds Live) external-link

