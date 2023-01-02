Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract allowing the Portugal forward, 37, to join Newcastle United on loan if they qualify for the Champions League this season. (Marca) external-link

France centre-back Benoit Badiashile, 21, is in London to undergo a medical after Chelsea agreed a deal worth 38m euros (£33.6m) with Monaco. (Football London) external-link

Liverpool are exploring a deal to buy Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, from Wolves in the summer. (Telegraph) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, is set to meet with Borussia Dortmund officials before 6 January, when he will inform them of his desire to leave this summer. The German club will seek 100m euros (£88.5m), plus add-ons that could take his total fee to about 140m euros (£124m). (AS) external-link

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have been approached about signing Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, on loan but Atletico Madrid are seeking a 15m euro loan fee (£13.3m), plus 6m euros (£5.3m) to cover his wages. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have submitted a second offer for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, thought to be significantly below Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price of 100m euros (£88.5m). (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in Randal Kolo Muani but Eintracht Frankfurt want 60-70m euros (£53-62m) for the France forward, 24. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Daily Premier League quiz Can you name these seven players?

Manchester City are set to win the race to sign Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone, 19, from Velez Sarsfield. (90min) external-link

Newcastle United are to continue talks with Flamengo over the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca. (90min) external-link

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi hopes Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, stays with the club at least until the end of the season. (The Argus) external-link

Arsenal have activated clauses to extend the contracts of England winger Bukayo Saka and France centre-back William Saliba, both 21, by an extra year as talks continue over long-term agreements. (ESPN) external-link

Nottingham Forest are willing to let Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 25, leave the club just five months after joining from Watford in a deal worth £10m. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

France midfielder N'Golo Kante has had interest from Barcelona and Al Nassr but the 31-year-old could now sign a new contract at Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside) external-link

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign 18-year-old Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda after Newcastle made first contact with his club Real Valladolid. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, will leave Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer rather than seek a January move. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Back page of the Daily Mirror