Tuesday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Badiashile, Nunes, Bellingham, Felix, Mudryk
Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al Nassr contract allowing the Portugal forward, 37, to join Newcastle United on loan if they qualify for the Champions League this season. (Marca)
France centre-back Benoit Badiashile, 21, is in London to undergo a medical after Chelsea agreed a deal worth 38m euros (£33.6m) with Monaco. (Football London)
Liverpool are exploring a deal to buy Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, from Wolves in the summer. (Telegraph)
England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, is set to meet with Borussia Dortmund officials before 6 January, when he will inform them of his desire to leave this summer. The German club will seek 100m euros (£88.5m), plus add-ons that could take his total fee to about 140m euros (£124m). (AS)
Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have been approached about signing Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, on loan but Atletico Madrid are seeking a 15m euro loan fee (£13.3m), plus 6m euros (£5.3m) to cover his wages. (Athletic - subscription required)
Arsenal have submitted a second offer for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, thought to be significantly below Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price of 100m euros (£88.5m). (ESPN)
Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in Randal Kolo Muani but Eintracht Frankfurt want 60-70m euros (£53-62m) for the France forward, 24. (Nicolo Schira)
Manchester City are set to win the race to sign Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone, 19, from Velez Sarsfield. (90min)
Newcastle United are to continue talks with Flamengo over the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca. (90min)
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi hopes Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, stays with the club at least until the end of the season. (The Argus)
Arsenal have activated clauses to extend the contracts of England winger Bukayo Saka and France centre-back William Saliba, both 21, by an extra year as talks continue over long-term agreements. (ESPN)
Nottingham Forest are willing to let Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 25, leave the club just five months after joining from Watford in a deal worth £10m. (Athletic - subscription required)
France midfielder N'Golo Kante has had interest from Barcelona and Al Nassr but the 31-year-old could now sign a new contract at Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside)
Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign 18-year-old Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda after Newcastle made first contact with his club Real Valladolid. (Fabrizio Romano)
Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, will leave Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer rather than seek a January move. (Sport - in Spanish)
