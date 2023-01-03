Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's contract with Benfica, who want the fee paid in full to agree to the move. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Dutch midfielder Memphis Depay has been linked with a return to Manchester United but Barcelona boss Xavi wants the 28-year-old to stay at the Nou Camp. (Metro) external-link

Manchester United could still sell English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January, despite the 25-year-old's impressive recent showings. (Athletic - subscription required - via Mail) external-link

Newcastle United have ended their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach and France striker Marcus Thuram, 25, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe prioritising other positions. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich, Newcastle, Paris St-Germain and Liverpool are set to compete for the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach's 21-year-old French midfielder Manu Kone. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Brentford are close to signing German forward Kevin Schade for £22m from Freiburg after the 21-year-old passed a medical. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Brentford's 21-year-old Scottish forward Aaron Pressley has agreed a deal to join Accrington Stanley on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are interested in Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier, but the Elland Road club do not want to sell the 22-year-old Frenchman. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is still hoping the club can agree a new deal with 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who will be out of contract in the summer. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are ready to sell Portugal right-back Cedric Soares, but a move to Fulham is is being held up by the 31-year-old's wage demands. (Evening Standard) external-link

Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Aston Villa's 21-year-old English striker Cameron Archer on loan for the rest of the season. (Teamtalk) external-link

Southampton are close to agreeing a £7.5m deal for Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder Mislav Orsic, 30. (Sun) external-link

Southampton are also set to make a move for Racing Club's Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, 20, in an attempt to bolster their Premier League survival hopes this season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Brazil defender Marquinhos, 28, is set to sign a contract extension with French champions Paris St-Germain. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

