Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish)
Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues want to pay £112m across three years, but the Portuguese club want the 21-year-old's £106m release clause paid in full. (Mail)
Real Madrid are increasingly confident of winning the chase for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with their pitch to the 19-year-old being that they are the best place for young talent in Europe. (Independent)
Everton manager Frank Lampard will be in charge for the club's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United on Friday amid serious doubts about his longer-term future at Goodison Park. (Guardian)
Aston Villa have rejected a bid from Everton to sign English striker Danny Ings on loan. The Midlands club will only accept the 30-year-old, also attracting interest from Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham, departing on a permanent deal. (Mail)
Everton are open to letting Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 30, leave the club on a permanent deal during January and talks have taken place with Fulham. (Athletic - subscription required)
Shakhtar Donetsk are set to turn down Arsenal's improved £62m bid for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22 on Thursday, as talks also take place with Chelsea. (Mail)
Chelsea are willing to beat any offer Arsenal make for Mudryk to beat the Gunners to his signing. (Independent)
Wolves are unaware of reported interest from Liverpool in Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes and the Molineux club see the 24-year-old as a long-term part of their future. (90 Min)
Brazil forward Roberto Firmino is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but the 31-year-old is leaning towards extending his contract with Liverpool as talks with the club continue. (Sky Germany)
Leicester City have held preliminary talks about signing Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen, who might accept an initial fee of about £5-8m for the 20-year-old. (Telegraph)
Southampton are in talks with Villarreal midfielder Nicolas Jackson's camp about signing the 21-year-old Senegal international on loan with an option to buy in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Barcelona are expected to sign Spain defender Inigo Martinez, 31, in the summer when his contract with Athletic Bilbao runs out. (Sport - in Spanish)
