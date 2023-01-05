Friday's transfer gossip: Disasi, Bellingham, De Jong, Kudus, Keane
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have held initial talks about signing France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, with the 24-year-old being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs. (Mail)
Real Madrid are becoming optimistic of their chances of beating Liverpool to the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Marca - in Spanish)
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, is one of four Barcelona players not available for sale this month, according to the club's president Joan Laporta. (Mirror)
Ajax have set a £40m price tag for 22-year-old Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who is wanted by Manchester United. (Star)
Manchester United are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's 24-year-old French forward Randal Kolo Muani. (Sky Germany)
Southampton are looking at the possibility of signing 29-year-old English defender Michael Keane from Everton. (Athletic - subscription required)
Saints have agreed a £6m deal with Dinamo Zagreb for Croatia forward Mislav Orsic. (Fabrizio Romano)
Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Aston Villa's 19-year-old English midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who is on loan at Queens Park Rangers. (Teamtalk)
Ukraine midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk, 22, has informed Shakhtar Donetsk that he wants to join Arsenal in January. (90min)
Shakhtar director Darijo Srna dined with former Arsenal players Willian and Eduardo in London on Thursday. (Sun)
Coventry City could move for 31-year-old English midfielder Jamie Paterson, who is out of favour at Swansea City. (Coventry Live)
