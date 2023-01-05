Close menu

Friday's transfer gossip: Disasi, Bellingham, De Jong, Kudus, Keane

From the section Gossip

Manchester United have held initial talks about signing France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, with the 24-year-old being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs. (Mail)external-link

Real Madrid are becoming optimistic of their chances of beating Liverpool to the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, is one of four Barcelona players not available for sale this month, according to the club's president Joan Laporta. (Mirror)external-link

Ajax have set a £40m price tag for 22-year-old Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who is wanted by Manchester United. (Star)external-link

Manchester United are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's 24-year-old French forward Randal Kolo Muani. (Sky Germany)external-link

Southampton are looking at the possibility of signing 29-year-old English defender Michael Keane from Everton. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Saints have agreed a £6m deal with Dinamo Zagreb for Croatia forward Mislav Orsic. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Aston Villa's 19-year-old English midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who is on loan at Queens Park Rangers. (Teamtalk)external-link

Ukraine midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk, 22, has informed Shakhtar Donetsk that he wants to join Arsenal in January. (90min)external-link

Shakhtar director Darijo Srna dined with former Arsenal players Willian and Eduardo in London on Thursday. (Sun)external-link

Coventry City could move for 31-year-old English midfielder Jamie Paterson, who is out of favour at Swansea City. (Coventry Live)external-link

