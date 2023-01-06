Saturday's transfer gossip: Depay, Bellingham, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, wants to rejoin Manchester United six years after leaving Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester City are planning to revamp their midfield next season and Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham, 19, is a key target. (ESPN)
Borussia Dortmund expect Bellingham to confirm in the coming weeks where he wants to play next season, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City awaiting his decision. (90min)
Chelsea are continuing talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, and Benfica's 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez after completing a deal to sign midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama on Friday. (Metro)
Mudryk is split between joining Chelsea, who have offered to outbid any rival, and London rivals Arsenal. (Sun)
Arsenal will not be drawn into a bidding war with Chelsea for Mudryk and will step up their plans to sign Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. (Telegraph)
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is pushing for the club to sign both Mudryk and Felix in the January transfer window. (Mirror)
Manchester United have agreed to sign Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar, 30, on loan from Al Nassr. (OKAZ, via TalkSPORT)
Juventus and Barcelona are interested in Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha's contract situation at Crystal Palace, as the 30-year-old enters the final six months of his deal at Selhurst Park. (Evening Standard)
Liverpool and Chelsea are chasing the signature of 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are also interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's 26-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram this month. (Foot Mercato - in French)
West Ham manager David Moyes faces a crucial two weeks, with Premier League fixtures against Wolves and Everton set to decide his future. (Mail)
