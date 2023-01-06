Close menu

Saturday's transfer gossip: Depay, Bellingham, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram

Gossip

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, wants to rejoin Manchester United six years after leaving Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester City are planning to revamp their midfield next season and Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham, 19, is a key target. (ESPN)external-link

Borussia Dortmund expect Bellingham to confirm in the coming weeks where he wants to play next season, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City awaiting his decision. (90min)external-link

Chelsea are continuing talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, and Benfica's 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez after completing a deal to sign midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama on Friday. (Metro)external-link

Mudryk is split between joining Chelsea, who have offered to outbid any rival, and London rivals Arsenal. (Sun)external-link

Arsenal will not be drawn into a bidding war with Chelsea for Mudryk and will step up their plans to sign Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. (Telegraph)external-link

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is pushing for the club to sign both Mudryk and Felix in the January transfer window. (Mirror)external-link

Manchester United have agreed to sign Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar, 30, on loan from Al Nassr. (OKAZ, via TalkSPORT)external-link

Juventus and Barcelona are interested in Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha's contract situation at Crystal Palace, as the 30-year-old enters the final six months of his deal at Selhurst Park. (Evening Standard)external-link

Liverpool and Chelsea are chasing the signature of 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea are also interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's 26-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram this month. (Foot Mercato - in French)external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes faces a crucial two weeks, with Premier League fixtures against Wolves and Everton set to decide his future. (Mail)external-link

