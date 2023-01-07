Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror)
Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022 World Cup, has reached a verbal agreement to take charge of Portugal.(Athletic - subscription required)
Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has turned down an offer to become United States coach. (L'Equipe via Mail)
Tottenham Hotspur have targeted Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, to replace France captain Hugo Lloris, 36. (Sunday Mirror)
Al-Nassr have released Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, 30, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, to free up space in their squad to register Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Al-Riyadh)
Crystal Palace are ready to rival Everton in an attempt to sign former England striker Danny Ings, 30, from Aston Villa. (Sun)
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has told Leandro Trossard he "wants more from him" after dropping the Belgium forward amid speculation linking the 28-year-old with a move to Newcastle United and Chelsea. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has warned Chelsea and Liverpool that only a huge fee will see the Seagulls sell 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Metro)
Chelsea have opened talks with Borussia Monchengladbach over a January move for their 26-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, who is out of contract in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Leeds United are looking at Hoffenheim's French forward Georginio Rutter, 20. (Sky Sports Germany)
Ukrainian football agent Igor Kryvenko believes Shakhtar Donetsk will not let Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 22, leave for the reported £88m being offered by Arsenal, saying it was an "inadequate price". (Footboom via FourFourTwo.com)
Aston Villa's French defender Frederic Guilbert, 28, has hinted he could be poised for a move away from Villa Park in the January transfer window. (Birmingham Mail)
Blackburn Rovers want £15m for their Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz - despite the 23-year-old's contract running out in the summer. (Sun)
