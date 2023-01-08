Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona's teenage star Alejandro Balde with the 19-year-old Spanish full-back yet to sign a contract extension. (Sport, in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle are preparing for a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby with the 23-year-old Franceh international long being linked with a switch to the Premier League, (Bild, in German) external-link

Aston Villa are believed to be close to a breakthrough in talks to sign 29-year-old Spanish defender Alex Moreno from Real Betis. (Football Insider) external-link

Southampton are considering a move for Celtic's Japanese forward Daizen Maeda, 25. (Sky Sports) external-link

However, Racing Club have rejected Southampton's bid for their 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Roma director Tiago Pinto is confident that England defender Chris Smalling, 30, will sign a new contract at the Italian club. (Football Italia) external-link

Manchester United, Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea remain interested in signing Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28, who could still be on his way out of Barcelona in the January transfer window. (Sport, in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid want to re-sign their former academy graduate and Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho but the Old Trafford side are unlikely to let the 18-year-old Argentine leave. (Fichajes, in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are looking at a move for Inter Milan and Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 36, who previously enjoyed success at Manchester City. (Mail) external-link

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim insists the club do not fear interest from Tottenham in Spanish defender Pedro Porro, 23 and English ex-Spursmidfielder Marcus Edwards, 23. (Standard) external-link

Meanwhile, Tottenham are tracking Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as they seek a long-term successor to France's Hugo Lloris, 36 in the summer. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link