Burnley's Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, 30, who is on loan at Besiktas, has offered to pay a compensation fee to the Turkish club out of his own pocket to force through a move to Manchester United, and could seal the switch by Tuesday. (Gokhan Dinc via Express) external-link

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt says Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has a release clause of about £106m, is "closed". (Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid want to extend Portugal forward Joao Felix's contract by one year until 2027 before the 23-year-old joins Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, whose contract runs out in the summer, and the Blues are also considering a move for PSV Eindhoven and England Under-21s forward Noni Madueke, 20. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Brighton have rejected a verbal offer from Tottenham for Belgium forward Leandro Trossard and the Seagulls have no intention of selling the 28-year-old in January. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham United have renewed their interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and hope to sign the 25-year-old Morocco international on loan for the rest of the season. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign French forward Georginio Rutter, 20, in a move worth up to a club record £35.3m from German club Hoffenheim. (Sky Sports, via Sky in Germany) external-link

Leeds United will allow English forward Joe Gelhardt to go out on loan in January as the 20-year-old has been told he does not figure in manager Jesse March's plans for the rest of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo for £18m plus add-ons from Palmeiras. (Mail) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr want to sign 34-year-old Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, whose contract with Barcelona will run out in the summer. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal have appointed former England Futsal player Hussein Isa, nicknamed 'Tekkers Guru', as a technical coach. The 34-year-old Spaniard, who has worked on TV adverts as a Lionel Messi body double, will start his role before the 2023-24 season. (Athletic) external-link

