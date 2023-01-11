Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and Chelsea are considering moves for Southampton and England right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 25. (Talksport) external-link

West Ham have held conversations with French club Amiens about signing Senegal international centre-back Formose Mendy, 22. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leeds are making progress in a deal for Hoffenheim's France Under-21 international Georginio Rutter, 20. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham have decided not to trigger an option in the contract of Brazilian forward Lucas Moura, 30, to extend his stay beyond this season. (Telegraph) external-link

Aston Villa have had a bid for Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 23, rejected. The France international played under Villa manager Unai Emery at Arsenal. (Mail) external-link

Wolves are stepping up talks over a £10m deal to bring former Southampton and Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina, 29, back to the Premier League. The Gabon international currently plays for Nice. (Sun) external-link

Wolves also want to sign Brazilian centre-back Felipe, 33, from Atletico Madrid. (Reuters) external-link

Atletico could move for Leicester and Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu, 26, as Felipe's replacement. (Matteo Morretto, on Twitter - in Italian) external-link

West Ham are blocking any potential move for Jamaica striker Michail Antonio, 32, who is of interest to Wolves. (Express & Star) external-link

Championship side Watford want to sign 21-year-old Uruguay international winger Facundo Pellistri from Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, wants to leave Chelsea and return to former club Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, has joined Chelsea on loan for the remainder of the season but is likely to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer, which could suggest the departure of manager Diego Simeone after the pair's relationship soured. (Mirror) external-link

Felix's arrival at Stamford Bridge will not deter the Blues from further business as negotiations continue with Borussia Monchengladbach for 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

