Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle are interested in signing 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who has 18 months left on his contract at Wolves. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are fully behind manager Graham Potter and are planning a mass clear-out of players if results do not improve. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are confident of completing the £80m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, from Shakhtar Donetsk in time for the Ukraine winger to make his debut against Manchester United next weekend. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea could sign France forward Marcus Thuram for as little as €10m (£8.86m) this month with 25-year-old's Borussia Monchengladbach contract expiring at the end of the season. (Caught offside) external-link

Liverpool met with Sofyan Amrabat's representatives to try and convince the Fiorentina midfielder to move to Anfield, but the 26-year-old Morocco international prefers a move to Atletico Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing a move for Leandro Trossard after the Belgium winger's agent released a statement saying the 28-year-old wanted to leave Brighton. (Football.London) external-link

Manchester United have received serious takeover interest from the Middle East, Asia and America and are poised to invite formal bids from them by next month's deadline. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to bid for the club. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are in talks with PSV Eindhoven over a move for England U21 winger Noni Madueke, 20. (Football.London) external-link

Everton and Wolves are interested in 33-year-old Brazilian defender Felipe Monteiro, who has six months left on his contract at Atletico Madrid. (Mail) external-link

The Toffees have also made a €20m (£17.7m) bid for Lorient's Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara, 20. (Ouest-France - in French) external-link

Wolves have agreed a deal to sign 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

The Black Country side are also closing in on a deal to sign Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia, 30, from Paris St-Germain. (Talksport) external-link

Club Bruges have agreed a deal to sign England youth galkeeper Josef Bursik, 22, from Stoke. (Telegraph) external-link

Key weekend awaits in Premier League survival fight As six of the bottom eight sides face each other this weekend, could this be a big weekend in the fight for Premier League survival?

Nice have agreed a deal with Lorient for Nigeria forward Terem Moffi, 23, who has also been the subject of a bid from Southampton. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Tottenham remain keen on signing Spain international Pedro Porro, 23, from Sporting Lisbon but need to sell one of their other senior right-backs - Ireland international Matt Doherty, 30, or 23-year-old Brazilian Emerson Royal - first. (Standard) external-link

Burnley are interested in signing 19-year-old Dutch defender Jenson Seelt from PSV Eindhoven and Sweden defender Hjalmar Ekdal, 23, from Djurgardens. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, is not for sale this month despite Everton, Southampton, Leeds, West Ham and Leicester all expressing an interest in the Scotland international. (90Min) external-link

Aston Villa's French full-back Frederic Guilbert, 28, is set to sign a permanent deal with Strasbourg, where he spent the second half of last season on loan. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Main sport page in Saturday's Telegraph