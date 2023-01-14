Sunday's transfer gossip: Madueke, Keita, Depay, Bellingham, Elanga
Chelsea have made a 30m euro (£26.5m) bid for PSV Eindhoven's England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 20. (ESPN)
Liverpool have ended contract talks with midfielder Naby Keita and will let the 27-year-old Guinea international leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider)
Chelsea had a loan bid for Jamaica forward Michail Antonio, 32, turned down by West Ham. (Guardian)
Barcelona are in no rush to sell Netherlands forward Memphis Depay and are happy to keep the 28-year-old until his contract expires in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Real Madrid are making England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, a priority in the transfer market. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Everton want to sign 20-year-old Sweden winger Anthony Elanga from Manchester United. (Football Insider)
Crystal Palace fear they will be priced out of signing 25-year-old English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United. (Sun)
Tottenham will meet with Sporting Lisbon this week to discuss a deal for Spain right-back Pedro Porro, 23, who has agreed personal terms with the club. (Mirror)
Tottenham are plotting a £20m move for Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, 21. (Sun)
Wolves are interested in bringing in Newcastle centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, 29, if they can't sign 32-year-old Craig Dawson from West Ham. (Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Palmeiras' Brazilian midfielder Danilo, 21. (90min)
Villarreal and Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, is in London to hold talks with clubs, including Bournemouth, about a January loan move. (Athletic - subscription required)
Bournemouth are preparing a £50,000-a-week deal to tempt Ghana's 23-year-old forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City. (Sun)
Southampton want to sign two of Manchester City's academy stars - midfielder Kian Breckin, 19, and 18-year-old Portuguese winger Carlos Borges. (Sun)
