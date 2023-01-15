Monday's transfer gossip: Sterling, Raphinha, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for England forward Raheem Sterling, despite the 28-year-old only moving to Stamford Bridge last summer. (Football Insider)
Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min)
Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price tag on Raphinha, who moved to the Nou Camp from Leeds in July. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barcelona want to re-sign Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, from Chelsea but fear they are legally unable to do so. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea are ready to spend more than £100m on three further signings during the January transfer window after completing a deal for Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk. (Football Insider)
Arsenal are interested in signing Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United and Arsenal will compete to sign Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique, 22, from Real Betis. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
West Ham have made a £25m bid for Lorient and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi, 23. (Sky Sports)
Leeds are interested in Club Bruges' 20-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens. (Mail)
PSV Eindhoven have made an enquiry for Norwich's English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 24. Rangers are also interested. (Football Insider)
Discussions are ongoing between the Polish football association and Steven Gerrard over the former Aston Villa boss becoming manager of the Poland national team. (Fabrizio Romano)
Nottingham Forest have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Villarreal and Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, on loan. (Mail)
Everton have opened loan talks with Atalanta and Colombia forward Duvan Zapata, 31. (Mirror, via TEAMtalk)
West Ham are considering replacements for manager David Moyes, with Nuno Espirito Santo and Rafael Benitez among the contenders. (Telegraph - subscription required)
