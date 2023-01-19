Friday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Gordon, Ziyech, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Guedes, Bellingham
Chelsea have had a £55m bid for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle have a nine-man transfer list, which includes Everton and England Under-21 forward Anthony Gordon, 21, and three Chelsea players: Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, and England midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes, 26, is in his native Portugal before completing a loan move to Benfica. (Matteo Moretto - in Italian)
England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, is set to hold a transfer meeting with Borussia Dortmund after indicating to Real Madrid that he prefers a move to Spain rather than a Premier League switch. (Mirror)
Liverpool, meanwhile, are still optimistic about signing Bellingham and want to offer him the chance of becoming 'the new Steven Gerrard' at Anfield. (Florian Plettenburg, Sky Germany)
Everton are "speaking" to Rennes about a potential move for 20-year-old Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana. (Givemesport)
Wolves have agreed a £3.3m deal for West Ham's 32-year-old English defender Craig Dawson. (Independent)
Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth's 23-year-old English winger Jaidon Anthony as Mikel Arteta looks to add further wide options to his squad. (Mail)
The Gunners have to register new signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton by 12:00 GMT on Friday in order for the 28-year-old Belgium forward to be eligible to play Manchester United in their next game on Sunday. (Mirror)
Chelsea are ready to rival Tottenham for Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, while Spurs also are keen on signing Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 30, from Atletico Madrid. (Evening Standard)
Crystal Palace do not plan on losing both France Under-21 midfielder Michael Olise, 21, and 30-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha this summer (Mail)
Leicester are targeting Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar and have offered £10m for the 24-year-old Australia international. (GianlucaDimarzio.com)
Newcastle have offered Flamengo a £14m package for 18-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Franca. (Fabrizio Romano)
