Manchester United are interested in bringing Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to Old Trafford this summer. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are stepping up attempts to agree a new contract with England midfielder Mason Mount in the face of the growing prospect of Liverpool trying to buy the 24-year-old this summer. (Guardian) external-link

Liverpool are still in talks with Roberto Firmino over a new short-term contract, and the 31-year-old Brazil forward says he intends to stay at the club. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal are interested in a surprise loan deal for Real Madrid and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 20, to boost their squad for the rest of the season. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United are considering a loan move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus, 33, after Erik ten Hag met the German's agent. (Caught Offside) external-link

Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to take the job at Tottenham if it became available as the German is aiming for Barcelona or Real Madrid as his next step. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has urged England midfielder Jude Bellingham,19, to "break the mould" and reject the approaches of Real Madrid and Liverpool to stay with the German club. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester City have made a fresh approach for Stoke City's Australia defender Harry Souttar, 24, after their initial £10m bid was rejected. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are close to signing 22-year-old Spezia and Poland defender Jakub Kiwior for a deal understood to be worth £20m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is set to offload English defender Calum Chambers - after also letting go of the 28-year-old when the pair were at Arsenal - as he looks to overhaul his squad. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United are continuing talks with Flamengo to try and reach an agreement over 18-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Franca. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Lyon right-back Malo Gusto, although the Ligue 1 side would like to keep the 19-year-old Frenchman until the end of the season. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Italian side Salernitana are currently in talks with the agent of Everton's English defender Michael Keane and are keen to convince the 30-year-old of the move. (TuttoSalernitana, via Football Italia) external-link

Club Bruges' Norwegian forward Antonio Nusa, 17, "will play" for Premier League champions Manchester City in the future, according to former Netherlands midfielder Ruud Vormer. (Het Laaste Nieuws, via HITC) external-link

