Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 22, in the January transfer window after having bids rejected at the start of the month. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Graham Potter's side may also return with an improved bid for Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, with the Seagulls looking for potential replacements. (Guardian) external-link

Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but is set to finish the season in Spain. (Football.London) external-link

Chelsea could also target 19-year-old Lyon and France U21s right-back Malo Gusto as their spending under Todd Boehly nears £500m. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United could target Everton and England U21s winger Anthony Gordon, 21, as a replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Nottingham Forest last week. (Talksport) external-link

Brighton are stepping up their interest in £20m-rated Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Uefa are set to close a loophole in the financial fair play rules which has been used by Chelsea to sign players on long-term contracts, including the arrival of 22-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk on an eight-and-a-half-year deal. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri, 64, is being looked at by Tottenham and West Ham if they decide to part ways with Antonio Conte or David Moyes. (Ilmessaggero - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United had conversations with Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann, 31, last summer before he secured a permanent move back to Diego Simeone's side. (Sky Sports) external-link

Crystal Palace part-owners David Blitzer and Joshua Harris are exploring selling their stakes and investing in Manchester United - a move that would allow the Glazer family to stay in control of the Old Trafford club. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona are interesting in signing Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 27, on a free transfer this summer, but he is still in talks about a new deal at the Bernabeu. (Sport) external-link

Former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, 42, is set to miss out on the Poland job, with ex-Portugal manager Fernando Santos, 68, close to being appointed. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

