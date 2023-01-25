Wednesday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard)
The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador player. (Times)
France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is set to tell Paris St-Germain to make a fresh move for Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, this summer and reunite the former Monaco pair. (Sun)
Everton will continue talks with Marcelo Bielsa about becoming their new manager but will also consider appointing their former boss Sam Allardyce. (Independent)
Former Leeds United boss Bielsa is unsure about taking the job while West Bromwich Albion's Carlos Corberan is another option. (Times)
Bielsa has had initial talks with Everton but has told them their squad is "too slow" and that he would want pace options added to their squad in the remainder of the January transfer window. (Mail)
Frank Lampard, who was sacked by Everton on Monday, is desperate to prove himself and is considering a move abroad to have a fresh start and reset. (Sun)
Leeds winger Jack Harrison, 26, is a target of Leicester City. (Telegraph)
Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, will have a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday before a 23m euro (£20.3m) move. (Guardian)
The Cherries are in talks with Roma about signing Uruguay defender Matias Vina, 25. (90 min)
Nottingham Forest would like to sign 36-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Paris St-Germain. (Mail)
Chelsea have opened talks with Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 38, over a new contract with his current deal set to run out at the end of the season. (Athletic - subscription required)
Talks are ongoing between Leeds and Juventus over the Italian side's 24-year-old United States midfielder Weston McKennie. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal have also made an enquiry into McKennie's availability. (Gazzetto dello Sport - in Italian)
The Gunners are in pole position to sign Real Valladolid's 18-year-old Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. (Football Insider)
Tottenham Hotspur are willing to let England Under-21 right-back Djed Spence, 22, leave on loan. (90 min)
West Ham United have made a loan move for Santos and Brazil forward Marcos Leonardo, 19, after injuries to Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca, but have seen the move rejected so far. (90 min)
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is becomingly increasingly frustrated by the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window, with the Eagles yet to add to their squad. (Talksport)
Bristol City's 29-year-old English goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is set to undergo a medical at Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Birmingham Live)
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Wednesday's Scottish Gossip
- Tuesday's gossip column
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment