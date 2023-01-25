Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador player. (Times) external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is set to tell Paris St-Germain to make a fresh move for Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, this summer and reunite the former Monaco pair. (Sun) external-link

Everton will continue talks with Marcelo Bielsa about becoming their new manager but will also consider appointing their former boss Sam Allardyce. (Independent) external-link

Former Leeds United boss Bielsa is unsure about taking the job while West Bromwich Albion's Carlos Corberan is another option. (Times) external-link

Bielsa has had initial talks with Everton but has told them their squad is "too slow" and that he would want pace options added to their squad in the remainder of the January transfer window. (Mail) external-link

Frank Lampard, who was sacked by Everton on Monday, is desperate to prove himself and is considering a move abroad to have a fresh start and reset. (Sun) external-link

Leeds winger Jack Harrison, 26, is a target of Leicester City. (Telegraph) external-link

Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, will have a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday before a 23m euro (£20.3m) move. (Guardian) external-link

The Cherries are in talks with Roma about signing Uruguay defender Matias Vina, 25. (90 min) external-link

Nottingham Forest would like to sign 36-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Paris St-Germain. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 38, over a new contract with his current deal set to run out at the end of the season. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Talks are ongoing between Leeds and Juventus over the Italian side's 24-year-old United States midfielder Weston McKennie. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal have also made an enquiry into McKennie's availability. (Gazzetto dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

The Gunners are in pole position to sign Real Valladolid's 18-year-old Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to let England Under-21 right-back Djed Spence, 22, leave on loan. (90 min) external-link

West Ham United have made a loan move for Santos and Brazil forward Marcos Leonardo, 19, after injuries to Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca, but have seen the move rejected so far. (90 min) external-link

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is becomingly increasingly frustrated by the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window, with the Eagles yet to add to their squad. (Talksport) external-link

Bristol City's 29-year-old English goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is set to undergo a medical at Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Birmingham Live) external-link

