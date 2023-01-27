Friday's transfer gossip: Gusto, Porro, Dumfries, Gordon, Zaniolo, McKennie, Onana, Semenyo
Chelsea may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London)
Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro will be finalised in the coming days after difficulties in negotiations over the 23-year-old's release clause (90min)
Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle United off. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Having missed the last three days of training, Gordon has told Everton he has no intention of returning to the club as he tries to force through a move to Newcastle. (Mail)
Chelsea want to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, but, while the 21-year-old Belgium international has turned down the move as he wants to focus on helping the relegation-threatened Toffees for the rest of the season, the situation could still change. (Het Nieuwsblad - in Dutch)
Onana is also an option for Arsenal, who want to sign a midfielder. (Express)
Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United are all interested in Netherlands and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, with Inter Milan setting a price of 40m euros (£35m) for the 26-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Arsenal have been told they will have to pay Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's 60m euro (£52.8m) release clause if they want to sign the 23-year-old Spain international in January. (Times - subscription required)
Leeds United are ready to pay £25m for Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 24. (Sky Sports Italy)
Bournemouth are interested in signing Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, with their move for Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, looking like it has hit a stumbling block over medical concerns. (Mail)
Meanwhile, Jackson's injury issues have prompted Bournemouth to make a third bid for Bristol City and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo, 23, which City boss Nigel Pearson admits has been accepted. (Dorset Live)
AC Milan also want to sign Zaniolo but are interested in 25-year-old France and Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin as an alternative. (Sky Sports Italy)
Southampton are keen on Rennes and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. The 20-year-old was the fastest player at the World Cup and was previously attracting interest from fellow Premier League strugglers Everton. (Mail)
Leeds are set to allow their English forward Joe Gelhardt, 20, to join promotion-chasing Championship side Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United could make a £105m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but the move for the 23-year-old Nigeria forward would likely not come until the summer. (Soccer News - In Dutch)
United are also looking to send 19-year-old English forward Charlie McNeill, Dutch defender Bjorn Hardley, 20, and English defender Di'Shon Bernard, 22, out on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)
