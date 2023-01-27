Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London) external-link

Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro will be finalised in the coming days after difficulties in negotiations over the 23-year-old's release clause (90min) external-link

Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle United off. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Having missed the last three days of training, Gordon has told Everton he has no intention of returning to the club as he tries to force through a move to Newcastle. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea want to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, but, while the 21-year-old Belgium international has turned down the move as he wants to focus on helping the relegation-threatened Toffees for the rest of the season, the situation could still change. (Het Nieuwsblad - in Dutch) external-link

Onana is also an option for Arsenal, who want to sign a midfielder. (Express) external-link

Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United are all interested in Netherlands and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, with Inter Milan setting a price of 40m euros (£35m) for the 26-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal have been told they will have to pay Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's 60m euro (£52.8m) release clause if they want to sign the 23-year-old Spain international in January. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Leeds United are ready to pay £25m for Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 24. (Sky Sports Italy) external-link

Bournemouth are interested in signing Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, with their move for Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, looking like it has hit a stumbling block over medical concerns. (Mail) external-link

Meanwhile, Jackson's injury issues have prompted Bournemouth to make a third bid for Bristol City and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo, 23, which City boss Nigel Pearson admits has been accepted. (Dorset Live) external-link

AC Milan also want to sign Zaniolo but are interested in 25-year-old France and Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin as an alternative. (Sky Sports Italy) external-link

Southampton are keen on Rennes and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. The 20-year-old was the fastest player at the World Cup and was previously attracting interest from fellow Premier League strugglers Everton. (Mail) external-link

Leeds are set to allow their English forward Joe Gelhardt, 20, to join promotion-chasing Championship side Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United could make a £105m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but the move for the 23-year-old Nigeria forward would likely not come until the summer. (Soccer News - In Dutch) external-link

United are also looking to send 19-year-old English forward Charlie McNeill, Dutch defender Bjorn Hardley, 20, and English defender Di'Shon Bernard, 22, out on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

