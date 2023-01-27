Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed interest in Sander Berge, 24, amid rumours Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on the Norway midfielder. (TalkSport) external-link

Manchester United's 20-year-old Swedish forward Anthony Elanga is being linked with a move to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven. (AD, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal are set to make an improved offer for Moises Caicedo after Brighton rejected an opening bif of £60m for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder, who says he wants to leave the Seagulls. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says they are yet to receive any approaches for midfielder Jude Bellingham amid Manchester United's interest in the player. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Lyon's French full-back Malo Gusto for £26.3m with the 19-year-old expected to remain with the French side until the summer. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Southampton have made a £17.5m bid for Rennes and Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, 20. (The Athletic - subscription required external-link )

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 36, from Paris St-Germain on loan. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Daily Premier League quiz Can you name these seven players?

Arsenal have rejected a £7m bid from Monaco for Belgium's Albert Sambi Lokonga with the Gunners reluctant to let the 23-year-old go while they are light in midfield. (Foot Mercato - In French external-link )

Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, has agreed a new contract at Arsenal that will more than double his salary at the Premier League leaders. (Sun) external-link

Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has rejected a move to Bournemouth with the 23-year-old not wanting to leave his home country this month. (Tutto Mercato - In Italian external-link )

Marseille appear to have beaten Leeds United and Leicester to the signing of 22-year-old Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi. (RNC Sport, via Mail) external-link

Leeds have no interest in signing Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian winger Tete, 22, despite reports in France linking him with the Premier League side. (Leeds Live) external-link

However, Leeds are hopeful of completing the loan signing of 24-year-old USA midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has spoken publicly of his desire to sign 21-year-old Spanish winger Bryan Gil from Tottenham. (Sun) external-link

Mail back page