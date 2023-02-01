Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) external-link

A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea asked Inter Milan about selling 25-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, but the Serie A club were not prepared to let him leave. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain will appeal to the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) after failing to complete a deal for 29-year-old Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech. The clubs signed the contracts but they were not registered in time. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27, has made the choice not to sign a new contract and instead leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Sport Mediaset via Football Italia) external-link

Bournemouth turned down the chance to sign Roma's 23-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo after he had a change of heart about joining. (Sky Sport Italia via Daily Echo) external-link

West Brom's loan deal for 19-year-old Chelsea andJamaica winger Omari Hutchinson fell through on deadline day after the Baggies signed English winger Marc Albrighton, 33, on loan from Leicester City. (Football.London) external-link

AC Milan have denied there are tensions in negotiations over a new contract with Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, and talks are taking place "in a professional way". (Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona tried to sign Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy, but the Italian club rejected the offer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich rejected Inter Milan's advances for France defender Benjamin Pavard, 26, in the final hours of the transfer window. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

