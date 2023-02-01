Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail)
A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea asked Inter Milan about selling 25-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, but the Serie A club were not prepared to let him leave. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)
Paris St-Germain will appeal to the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) after failing to complete a deal for 29-year-old Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech. The clubs signed the contracts but they were not registered in time. (Fabrizio Romano)
Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27, has made the choice not to sign a new contract and instead leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Sport Mediaset via Football Italia)
Bournemouth turned down the chance to sign Roma's 23-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo after he had a change of heart about joining. (Sky Sport Italia via Daily Echo)
West Brom's loan deal for 19-year-old Chelsea andJamaica winger Omari Hutchinson fell through on deadline day after the Baggies signed English winger Marc Albrighton, 33, on loan from Leicester City. (Football.London)
AC Milan have denied there are tensions in negotiations over a new contract with Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, and talks are taking place "in a professional way". (Football Italia)
Barcelona tried to sign Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy, but the Italian club rejected the offer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Bayern Munich rejected Inter Milan's advances for France defender Benjamin Pavard, 26, in the final hours of the transfer window. (L'Equipe - in French)
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Wednesday's Scottish Gossip
- Tuesday's gossip column
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment