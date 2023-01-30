Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are exploring a move for Jorginho with the 31-year-old Italy midfielder out of contract at Chelsea in the summer. (Football London) external-link

Paris St-Germain hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season, with the 29-year-old thought to prefer a switch to France rather than joining another English team. (L'Equipe) external-link

Arsenal are also considering a late bid for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The 25-year-old Belgium international is out of contract in the summer, but the Gunners are keen for immediate reinforcements to their squad. (90min) external-link

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, 29, has turned down a loan approach from Inter Milan to fight for his place at Old Trafford - but will reassess his position in the summer. (Daily Star) external-link

Tottenham have edged closer to completing a deal to sign Spain right-back Pedro Porro, 23, for 45m euros (£39.5m) from Sporting Lisbon. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Sporting Lisbon will replace Porro with fellow Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, from Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United have received 10 loan offers for Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, with Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven among the clubs interested, but Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let the 20-year-old leave. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Liverpool could make a surprise move to bolster their midfield by signing Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham full-back Djed Spence, 22, is set to head out on loan to French side Rennes for the rest of the season. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Bournemouth are close to agreeing a fee with Serie A side Sassuolo for their Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore, 22. (90min) external-link

A training ground bust-up between Joao Cancelo, 28, and manager Pep Guardiola instigated the Portugal defender's likely departure from Manchester City to Bayern Munich on loan. (Mail) external-link

Southampton have agreed to meet the £26.2million release clause for Braga forward Vitinha, 22, who has played for Portugal's under-21 side. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle see Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 24, as an ideal replacement for Jonjo Shelvey, 30, who is set to join Nottingham Forest (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid defender Felipe, 33, with the Brazilian having lost his place in Diego Simeone's starting line-up this season. (Mail) external-link

Leicester have tabled a £15m bid for Stoke and Australia defender Harry Souttar, 24. The Foxes are also interested in Leeds winger Jack Harrison, 26, but their Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard, 30, and Turkey centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, 26 are available for transfer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

While Fulham are closing in on the £8.8million arrival of Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic, 26, from Torino, the Cottagers still have details to sort around the signing of Arsenal and Portugal right-back Cedric Soares, 31. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill, 19, is in talks to join League Two side Newport County on loan, while 22-year-old defender Di'Shon Bernard is discussing a move to League One Portsmouth. (Mail) external-link

