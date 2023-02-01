Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew, who is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom for talks, on a free transfer. Nottingham Forest could also be tempted into a move for the 33-year-old. (Mail) external-link

The Toffees could also look to sign former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 30, who is available on a free transfer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Everton had a deadline day move for 31-year-old Colombian striker Duvan Zapata rejected by Atalanta. (TeamTalk) external-link

That was one of a reported 14 targets Everton failed to sign on deadline day. (Express) external-link

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is among Manchester City's targets for the summer if Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, does not return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's owners will not demand immediate results from manager Graham Potter following the club's January spending spree. (Guardian) external-link

The Blues are set to add another signing in English striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan, 17, who will join from Southampton. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, sent desperate text messages to club owner Todd Boehly as he tried to complete his proposed loan move to Paris St-Germain. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds United declined the opportunity to sign English defender Axel Tuanzebe, 25, on loan from Manchester United before the January window closed. (The Athletic, via Metro) external-link

The agent of Liverpool's Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, believes discussions over a new contract at the club will conclude this month. (Sky Germany, via Mirror) external-link

