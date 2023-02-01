Thursday's transfer gossip: Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew, who is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom for talks, on a free transfer. Nottingham Forest could also be tempted into a move for the 33-year-old. (Mail)
The Toffees could also look to sign former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 30, who is available on a free transfer. (Times - subscription required)
Everton had a deadline day move for 31-year-old Colombian striker Duvan Zapata rejected by Atalanta. (TeamTalk)
That was one of a reported 14 targets Everton failed to sign on deadline day. (Express)
Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is among Manchester City's targets for the summer if Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, does not return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. (Times - subscription required)
Chelsea's owners will not demand immediate results from manager Graham Potter following the club's January spending spree. (Guardian)
The Blues are set to add another signing in English striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan, 17, who will join from Southampton. (Sun)
Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, sent desperate text messages to club owner Todd Boehly as he tried to complete his proposed loan move to Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)
Leeds United declined the opportunity to sign English defender Axel Tuanzebe, 25, on loan from Manchester United before the January window closed. (The Athletic, via Metro)
The agent of Liverpool's Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, believes discussions over a new contract at the club will conclude this month. (Sky Germany, via Mirror)
