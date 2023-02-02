Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, has signed a new contract with Arsenal that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2027. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham,19, from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Football Transfers) external-link

Fiorentina were left frustrated by Todd Boehly as the Chelsea owner took it upon himself to try to sign Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, on loan on transfer deadline day. (New York Times via Talksport) external-link

River Plate are set to receive almost 32m euros (£28m) following 22-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's move from Benfica to Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Meanwhile, Chelsea's homegrown players fear the club will be forced to sell them to avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) trouble if the Blues miss out on Champions League qualification this season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham had a transfer deal 'almost done' for Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, 28, before the Udinese player was was ruled out for the rest of the season in January with a knee injury. (Fabrizio Romano via Express) external-link

The agent of Moises Caicedo, 21, has criticised Brighton for denying the Ecuador midfielder a move to Arsenal and said the opportunity "may not be repeated in life". (Marca90 via Ole - in Spanish) external-link

English winger Jack Harrison, 26, is expected to sign an improved contract at Leeds United in the coming weeks. (Sky Sports) external-link

Spanish midfielder Isco, 30, is still looking for a new club and has been offered to a number of Premier League sides on a short-term deal. (90min) external-link

While Everton have looked into signing Isco, the club has concerns over whether the former Real Madrid man has the physicality needed to play in the English top flight. (Independent) external-link

Juventus are considering the possibility of selling or even terminating the contract of 29-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Mail) external-link

France striker Olivier Giroud, 36, is expected to extend his contract at AC Milan by an additional year until 2024. (Sport.Sky - in Italian) external-link