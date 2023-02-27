Close menu

LGBT+ History Month: The best of BBC Sport's coverage

Last updated on .From the section Sport

Ben and Joe Wilmot on football and sexuality
Transgender boxer Baker on how sport changed his life
LGBT+ History Month: Birmingham Unicorns and Warwickshire CCC promote allyship
'Football saved my life' - Lucy Clark on being football's first transgender referee
LGBT+ History Month: NFL player Carl Nassib's coming out story, in his own words
LGBT+ History Month: West Ham United providing 'safe space' in football
LGBT+ History Month: Billie Jean King and the iconic gay designer who helped her shine

