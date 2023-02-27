LGBT+ History Month: The best of BBC Sport's coverage
Long reads & more
- 'I didn't anticipate the impact of coming out'
- Ian Roberts: The double life and singular purpose of a rugby league legend
- Six must-listen episodes of BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast
- Two brothers and a chat about football and sexuality
- Gay Games 2023 - where it's the taking part that counts
- Would a category for transgender boxers work?
- The clubs working to make cricket a game for all
- Wheelchair basketball star Bo Kramer on different attitudes
- Campbell Johnstone on being the first gay All Black
Listen
- The LGBT Sport Podcast: The Second One with James Child
- The LGBT Sport Podcast: The One with Ryan Atkin
- The LGBT Sport Podcast: The One from Edgbaston
- The LGBT Sport Podcast: The One with Campbell Johnstone