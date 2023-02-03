Saturday's transfer gossip: Osimhen, Saka, Mount, Aubameyang, Garnacho
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United and Paris St-Germain will be expected to pay a transfer fee of at least £90m if they are to sign prolific Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, 24, in the summer. (ESPN)
Arsenal have made agreeing new contracts with Bukayo Saka, 21, and France defender, William Saliba, 21, a priority, with Manchester City interested in the England winger. (Talksport)
After a hectic transfer window Chelsea have turned their attention to extending the contract of Mason Mount, 24. The England midfielder is out of contract in the summer of 2024. (90min)
Sources close to Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang say the 33-year-old is shocked and disappointed to be left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad and is convinced the club want to get rid of him. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United have agreed a four-year contract extension with 18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has previously been called up to the senior Argentina squad. (AS in Spanish)
Staff at Old Trafford are split over whether 21-year-old England forward Mason Greenwood should be allowed to resume his career at the club. (Guardian)
Greenwood is eyeing a move to China to restart his career if United decide to sack him once they complete their own internal process. (Sun)
West Ham United and Everton will have to wait until the summer to move for Suriname winger Sheraldo Becker after Union Berlin were reluctant to let the 27-year-old leave in January because of their Champions League ambitions. (Caught Offside)
LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo's move to Barcelona has fallen through after Fifa ruled the paperwork to finalise the 21-year-old's transfer was submitted too late. (ESPN)
Utrecht's 21-year-old American midfielder Taylor Booth is being monitored by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. (Mail)
- Friday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment