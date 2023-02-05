Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool will listen to offers this summer for their 31-year-old former Cameroon international centre-back Joel Matip, whose contract at Anfield runs until 2024. (Football Insider) external-link

West Brom's Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan, 39, is emerging as a potential candidate to replace Jesse Marsch should Leeds United decide to make a managerial change. (Mail) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants 'to come back' to Stamford Bridge for a third spell and the Portuguese, 60, 'approached' prospective new buyers when the club first went up for sale. (GiveMesport) external-link

Chelsea are also open to hiring former Spain manager Luis Enrique, 52, as coach if they choose to replace current boss Graham Potter. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea as they plot a return to the Camp Nou for the 33-year-old. (Football Transfers) external-link

Newcastle United will continue to keep tabs on 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher after holding talks with Chelsea over a January move. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool and Aston Villa are reportedly set to 'test' Athletic Bilbao's resolve next summer with bids for their Spain winger Nico Williams, 20, and Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet, 22. (AS via Teamtalk) external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has suggested the 70m euros (£62m) fee included in the loan deal for Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, will be "difficult" for the club. (Mirror) external-link

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 30, is being lined up for a loan transfer by Galatasaray after a difficult season with Aston Villa. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has confirmed the club are in talks with Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi, 35, over a new contract. (Mail) external-link

