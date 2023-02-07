Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Kane, Osimhen, Bellingham, Balogun, Muani
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo)
Manchester United are targeting a £100m move for either Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, with manager Erik ten Hag prioritising a world-class striker. (Telegraph)
Qatari investors will soon make a formal bid for Manchester United which they are confident will beat any competition, with the Glazer family seeking a £6bn sale. (Mail)
Manchester City are keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph)
Borussia Dortmund are preparing their offer to persuade Bellingham to stay in Germany for another season. (90min)
Arsenal may still decide to sell England youth international Folarin Balogun in the summer, despite the 21-year-old forward scoring a Ligue 1 leading 14 goals in 21 games for Reims this season. (Sun)
Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola is understood to be among the leading candidates to replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds United manager. (Independent)
Leeds United will not look to appoint former manager Marcelo Bielsa or ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is holding out for the Real Madrid job. (Star)
Liverpool and Manchester United have both begun working on a summer deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's 24-year-old France forward Randal Kolo Muani. (L'Equipe, via Metro)
Manchester United's talks over a new contract with Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot are at an advanced stage, meaning it will be difficult for Barcelona to sign the 23-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, who came close to joining Manchester United last year, is among five first-team players who will be put up for sale by Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)
Inter Milan held talks with Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, before the former Barcelona star decided to join Paris St-Germain. (Goal)
Roma's 23-year-old Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo has travelled to Istanbul to complete a transfer to Galatasaray. (Mail)
Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, has been offered a two-year deal worth £16m per season by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr but will wait to see if Barcelona give him a new deal before making a decision. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
