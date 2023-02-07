Close menu

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Kane, Osimhen, Bellingham, Balogun, Muani

Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo)external-link

Manchester United are targeting a £100m move for either Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, with manager Erik ten Hag prioritising a world-class striker. (Telegraph)external-link

Qatari investors will soon make a formal bid for Manchester United which they are confident will beat any competition, with the Glazer family seeking a £6bn sale. (Mail)external-link

Manchester City are keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph)external-link

Borussia Dortmund are preparing their offer to persuade Bellingham to stay in Germany for another season. (90min)external-link

Arsenal may still decide to sell England youth international Folarin Balogun in the summer, despite the 21-year-old forward scoring a Ligue 1 leading 14 goals in 21 games for Reims this season. (Sun)external-link

Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola is understood to be among the leading candidates to replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds United manager. (Independent)external-link

Leeds United will not look to appoint former manager Marcelo Bielsa or ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is holding out for the Real Madrid job. (Star)external-link

Liverpool and Manchester United have both begun working on a summer deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's 24-year-old France forward Randal Kolo Muani. (L'Equipe, via Metro)external-link

Manchester United's talks over a new contract with Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot are at an advanced stage, meaning it will be difficult for Barcelona to sign the 23-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, who came close to joining Manchester United last year, is among five first-team players who will be put up for sale by Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)external-link

Inter Milan held talks with Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, before the former Barcelona star decided to join Paris St-Germain. (Goal)external-link

Roma's 23-year-old Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo has travelled to Istanbul to complete a transfer to Galatasaray. (Mail)external-link

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, has been offered a two-year deal worth £16m per season by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr but will wait to see if Barcelona give him a new deal before making a decision. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

