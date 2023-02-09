Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside)
Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, as their top forward target for this summer's transfer window. (90min)
Tottenham are interested in Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, 22, as they look to sign two new central defenders for next season. (Mail)
RB Leipzig may look to re-sign midfielder Naby Keita, 27, in the summer after they had a deadline-day bid rejected by Liverpool for the Guinea international. (Bild - subscription required)
Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, turned down a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish)
Inter Milan are ready to enter into more talks with Chelsea over a permanent deal for Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku. The 29-year-old is currently on loan at the Serie A side. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Ajax are stepping up their attempts to land Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward when he departs his role at Anfield at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Leeds are considering a move for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to become their new manager. (Times - subscription required)
Barcelona want to extend the contract of club captain and former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Birmingham City and England youth international George Hall. Everton and Leeds are also interested in the 18-year-old midfielder. (Football Insider)
Barcelona will pursue a deal for Bayern Munich and France right-back Benjamin Pavard, 26, in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could be set to replace Tite as Brazil head coach. (GeGlobo, via DefensaCentral - in Spanish)
Former Leicester City team-mates, defender Danny Simpson, 36, and ex-England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 32, are among a group of unemployed footballers organising kick-abouts to keep fit. (Telegraph - subscription required)
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Thursday's gossip column
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment