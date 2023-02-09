Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) external-link

Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, as their top forward target for this summer's transfer window. (90min) external-link

Tottenham are interested in Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, 22, as they look to sign two new central defenders for next season. (Mail) external-link

RB Leipzig may look to re-sign midfielder Naby Keita, 27, in the summer after they had a deadline-day bid rejected by Liverpool for the Guinea international. (Bild - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, turned down a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

Inter Milan are ready to enter into more talks with Chelsea over a permanent deal for Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku. The 29-year-old is currently on loan at the Serie A side. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Ajax are stepping up their attempts to land Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward when he departs his role at Anfield at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Leeds are considering a move for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to become their new manager. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona want to extend the contract of club captain and former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Birmingham City and England youth international George Hall. Everton and Leeds are also interested in the 18-year-old midfielder. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona will pursue a deal for Bayern Munich and France right-back Benjamin Pavard, 26, in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could be set to replace Tite as Brazil head coach. (GeGlobo, via DefensaCentral - in Spanish) external-link

Former Leicester City team-mates, defender Danny Simpson, 36, and ex-England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 32, are among a group of unemployed footballers organising kick-abouts to keep fit. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

