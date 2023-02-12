Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are among a number of clubs monitoring Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27. (Football.London) external-link

Chelsea are also interested in signing Barcelona and Morocco winger Abde Ezzalzouli. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Osasuna. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The 24-year-old Nigeria forward is also wanted by Manchester United. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool want to sign Anderlecht's Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with a view to the 20-year-old becoming their future number one stopper. (Sun) external-link

New Everton manager Sean Dyche has made it a priority that England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, signs a new contract at the club. (Sun) external-link

'You have to keep investing every day' Marcus Rashford must guard against 'laziness' to keep up standards, says Erik ten Hag

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is under consideration for the Southampton job after the departure of Nathan Jones on Sunday, a week after leaving Elland Road. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Southampton are also interested in Torino manager Ivan Juric. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle are ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada, 26. (CaughtOffside) external-link

Both Southampton and Leeds want Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo, 47, as their new manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Flamengo and Brazil forward Pedro, 25, is on the radar of West Ham. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on 28-year-old Celtic and Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi. (Football Insider) external-link

