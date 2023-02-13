Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Atletico Madrid could be willing to sell Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, to Chelsea for 100m euros (£88.3m) in the summer. The La Liga club had been asking for between 130m-140m euros (£115m-£124m). (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea's USA midfielder Christian Pulisic could be heading in the opposite direction to Felix, as Atletico Madrid consider a cut-price bid for the 24-year-old, who was signed by the Blues in 2019 for £57.6m. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are tracking Juventus' Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23, and Tottenham's Brazil World Cup star Richarlison, 25, as long-term replacements for former France international striker Karim Benzema, 35. (ESPN) external-link

Paris St-Germain are ready to put Brazil forward Neymar, 31 - who they signed for a record 222m euros (£196m) from Barcelona in 2017 - on the transfer list in the summer. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Qatar Investment Authority will make a formal bid, in the region of £5bn, to buy Manchester United in its entirety by the end of the week. (Telegraph) external-link

Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race to sign France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, from Borussia Monchengladbach, but city rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan remain keen. (Sempre Inter) external-link

Bayern Munich have turned their attention back to Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, with France's Randal Kolo Muani, 24, of Eintracht Frankfurt, lined up as an alternative. (La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Inter) external-link

Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, 17, who recently helped Brazil win the South American U20 Championship, is top of Arsenal's summer transfer shortlist. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Spain midfielder Sergi Roberto, 31, has agreed terms on an extension to his contract at Barcelona that will keep him at the club until June 2024. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leeds United look set to appoint a short-term manager and reassess at the end of the season after failing in their bid to tempt number one target Andoni Iraola away from Rayo Vallecano. (Guardian) external-link

Southampton have held talks with 49-year-old American coach Jesse Marsch - sacked by fellow Premier League strugglers Leeds United last week - about replacing Welshman Nathan Jones as their boss. (TalkSport) external-link

Bayern Munich's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 28, says he is "feeling good" during his loan spell at Manchester United and is open to making the move permanent. (Mail) external-link

