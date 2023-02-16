Friday's transfer gossip: Mount, Neymar, Messi, Sabitzer, Dalot
Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea. (ESPN)
Several of the Premier League's top clubs have been alerted to the possible availability of Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 31. (90min)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi's father held talks with PSG on Thursday as they look to agree on a new contract for the 35-year-old. (Mail)
Groups in Saudi Arabia have joined the race to buy Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Qatari investors are readying an opening bid worth about £5bn for United. (Bloomberg)
Bayern Munich have told Manchester United they will need to pay £18m to sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 28, on a permanent deal. (Bild, via Mail)
Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Manchester United and Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, who is yet to renew his contract at Old Trafford. (AS in Spanish)
Arsenal have sent their scouts to watch Athletico Paranaense and Brazil youth international forward Vitor Roque. Barcelona are also keen on the 17-year-old who is likely to attract a fee of more than £50m. (CaughtOffside)
Newcastle, Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG are all interested in Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the Serie A side would want well in excess of £50m for the 22-year-old. (90min)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he does not care whether Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio, 27, signs a new deal at the club or leaves. (Mirror)
Southampton and West Ham are both in contact with the representatives of Nice's 23-year-old Nigeria forward Terem Moffi. (Football Insider)
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp would be open a return to management should Leeds United ask him to come out of retirement. (Mirror)
Nottingham Forest are attempting to register English defender Steve Cook, 31, back into their squad before facing Manchester City at the weekend. (Telegraph - subscription required)
