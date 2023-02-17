Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City have renewed their interest in West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (90min) external-link

Liverpool are pushing to sign England midfielder Mason Mount amid a lack of progress in the 24-year-old's contract talks with Chelsea. (Mail) external-link

David Beckham's Inter Miami are in pole position to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, should he decide to leave Paris St-Germain. (Mirror) external-link

But Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, says it is unlikely the frontman will play for former club Barcelona again. (ESPN) external-link

Aston Villa are interested in a summer move for Roma's English striker Tammy Abraham, 25. (90min) external-link

Leeds United are leading the race to sign Canada winger Tajon Buchanan, 24, from Club Bruges. (Calciomercato, via TeamTalk) external-link

Juventus have decided to sell 26-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria at the end of his loan spell at Chelsea. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea are yet to apply for a work permit for Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, who they signed in January. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leeds have told interim boss Michael Skubala, 40, he could remain in charge until the end of the season. (90min) external-link

Newcastle United are preparing to offer English defender Dan Burn, 30, a new contract. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton manager Sean Dyche plans to look into English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's entire lifestyle, including the mattress he sleeps on, as he attempts to overcome the 25-year-old's fitness issues. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Sports streaming platform DAZN is set to compete with Sky, BT Sport and Amazon Prime for Premier League rights packages. (Times - subscription required) external-link

