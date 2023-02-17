Saturday's transfer gossip: Rice, Mount, Messi, Abraham, Zakaria
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City have renewed their interest in West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (90min)
Liverpool are pushing to sign England midfielder Mason Mount amid a lack of progress in the 24-year-old's contract talks with Chelsea. (Mail)
David Beckham's Inter Miami are in pole position to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, should he decide to leave Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)
But Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, says it is unlikely the frontman will play for former club Barcelona again. (ESPN)
Aston Villa are interested in a summer move for Roma's English striker Tammy Abraham, 25. (90min)
Leeds United are leading the race to sign Canada winger Tajon Buchanan, 24, from Club Bruges. (Calciomercato, via TeamTalk)
Juventus have decided to sell 26-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria at the end of his loan spell at Chelsea. (Standard)
Chelsea are yet to apply for a work permit for Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, who they signed in January. (Athletic - subscription required)
Leeds have told interim boss Michael Skubala, 40, he could remain in charge until the end of the season. (90min)
Newcastle United are preparing to offer English defender Dan Burn, 30, a new contract. (Football Insider)
Everton manager Sean Dyche plans to look into English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's entire lifestyle, including the mattress he sleeps on, as he attempts to overcome the 25-year-old's fitness issues. (Times - subscription required)
Sports streaming platform DAZN is set to compete with Sky, BT Sport and Amazon Prime for Premier League rights packages. (Times - subscription required)
