England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, is close to signing a new contract with Everton. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are set to battle Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Juventus for the signature of Real Valladolid's 18-year-old Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda. (Standard) external-link

Arsenal have also started contract extension talks with 30-year-old Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, who is keen to remain at Emirates Stadium. (90min) external-link

Liverpool are interested in RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, says his loan move to Bayern Munich was an opportunity he could not refuse after believing he should play more at Manchester City, while manager Pep Guardiola disagreed. (O Jogo, via Mail) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk director Darijo Srna says the club will attempt to re-sign 22-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk in the future after he moved to Chelsea last month. (Football Ramble, via football.london) external-link

The agent of Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has hinted the 28-year-old could remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the season following his loan move from Bayern Munich. (Sport 1 - in German) external-link

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has given Manchester United hope of signing 24-year-old Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen after saying "sometimes there are offers you can't refuse". (Mirror) external-link

Leicester City could look to sign Borussia Dortmund's Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, on a free transfer in the summer. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, 39, says he does not regret turning down the chance to come out of retirement and sign for Newcastle, whose first-choice keeper Nick Pope is banned for Sunday's Carabao Cup final. (TalkSPORT) external-link

