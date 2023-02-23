Friday's transfer gossip: Rice, Bellingham, Lukaku, Fabinho, Garnacho, Min-jae, Maddison
Arsenal have put West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, at the top of their wanted list this summer as the Gunners are unlikely to have the funds to compete for Borussia Dortmund's £150m-rated England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football.London)
However, Rice would transform Liverpool's midfield if he joined the Reds, according to the club's former midfielder Dietmar Hamann. (Talksport)
Bellingham, meanwhile, has not been put off by Liverpool's recent poor results and remains an admirer of both the club and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. (Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester United want to strengthen their defence by signing Napoli's South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, who has a £42m release clause. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Meanwhile, United are keen to offer a new long-term contract to Argentina Under-20 forward Alejandro Garnacho. The 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and the club want to reward him with a significant pay rise. (Mail)
Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 29, could be facing the exit after five years at Anfield as boss Jurgen Klopp looks to refresh his squad in the summer. (Mirror)
Tottenham are leading the chase to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Football 365)
Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 29, is not keen to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Inter Milan ends at the end of the season. (90min)
Everton could move for Udinese's Portuguese forward Beto, 25, in the summer after having a "huge" bid for the player turned down in January. (Liverpool Echo)
Arsenal submitted a 70m euro (£61.7m) offer to Barcelona for the Brazil forward Raphinha, 26, in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
Former West Ham and Everton forward Enner Valencia is close to joining Brazilian club Internacional from Fenerbahce, with the 33-year-old Ecuador international set to move on a free transfer.(Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea are close to reaching a verbal agreement with Independiente del Valle to sign 15-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez, who will be able to join when he turns 18. (Fabrizio Romano)
