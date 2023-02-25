Sunday's transfer gossip: Mac Allister, Bellingham, Giroud, Felix, Veiga, Frimpong
Last updated on
Manchester City are keen to add Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, to their squad in the summer. (Star)
Liverpool's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham will not be harmed by their struggles this season as Champions League qualification is not a deal-breaker for the 19-year-old. (CaughtOffside)
AC Milan and France striker Olivier Giroud is open to a move back to the Premier League with London sides West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford all potential destinations for the 36-year-old. (Sun)
Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Celta Vigo and Spain Under-21 midfielder Gabri Veiga, 20. (AS, via Sun)
Manchester United are plotting a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22. (Football Insider)
Chelsea will allow 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos to join Vasco da Gama on loan after a proposed loan to Palmeiras collapsed. (Fabrizio Romano)
Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves have all been monitoring Union Berlin's German midfielder Rani Khedira, 29. (90min)
Newcastle are considering a move for Bristol City's English midfielder Alex Scott, 19. (Sun)
Barcelona and Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Bayer Leverkusen and Germany attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, with the 19-year-old recently returning to action after a long-term injury. (Fijaches - in Spanish)
Burnley want to keep 20-year-old Dutch right-back Ian Maatsen, who is currently on loan from Chelsea, at Turf Moor next season. (Sun)
Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 30. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, 22, is in line for a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers. (Sun)
