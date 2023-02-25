Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are keen to add Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, to their squad in the summer. (Star) external-link

Liverpool's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham will not be harmed by their struggles this season as Champions League qualification is not a deal-breaker for the 19-year-old. (CaughtOffside) external-link

AC Milan and France striker Olivier Giroud is open to a move back to the Premier League with London sides West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford all potential destinations for the 36-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Celta Vigo and Spain Under-21 midfielder Gabri Veiga, 20. (AS, via Sun) external-link

Manchester United are plotting a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea will allow 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos to join Vasco da Gama on loan after a proposed loan to Palmeiras collapsed. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Trophy droughts & progress - final will be 'brilliant' All you need to know about the Carabao Cup final

Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves have all been monitoring Union Berlin's German midfielder Rani Khedira, 29. (90min) external-link

Newcastle are considering a move for Bristol City's English midfielder Alex Scott, 19. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona and Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Bayer Leverkusen and Germany attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, with the 19-year-old recently returning to action after a long-term injury. (Fijaches - in Spanish) external-link

Burnley want to keep 20-year-old Dutch right-back Ian Maatsen, who is currently on loan from Chelsea, at Turf Moor next season. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 30. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, 22, is in line for a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers. (Sun) external-link

Daily Express back page