Chelsea are weighing up a move to bring Tammy Abraham back to the club from Roma this summer as the 25-year-old England striker would be a cheaper option than Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea at the end of his season-long loan, with the Italian club yet to decide if they want to negotiate a deal for the 29-year-old. (Sky Sports Italia) external-link

Arsenal would be interested in signing Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling if the England forward became available in the summer, although the 28-year-old is not looking to leave the Blues. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United believe they can convince West Ham's Declan Rice to join them in the summer, despite the 24-year-old England midfielder being keen to remain in London. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's agent has dismissed speculation the 30-year-old Egypt international could leave the Reds in the summer if they do not qualify for the Champions League. (Goal) external-link

Leicester scouts are monitoring the situation of Lecce's Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, 23, after Southampton had a bid of 11m euros (£9.7m) turned down last January. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Manchester City have offered to extend 23-year-old Argentina striker Julian Alvarez's contract by a year to 2028 on improved terms. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona are one of the clubs assessing whether Alvarez would be open to leaving Manchester City on loan this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool are closely monitoring Chelsea's talks with France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, over an extension to his current deal, which expires this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Paris St-Germain are trying to convince France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, to take up the option of extending his contract by another year to 2025. (L'Equipe, via Sport) external-link

Barcelona and Sergio Busquets will decide in the next few weeks whether the former Spain midfielder, 34, will stay with the club for another season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has rejected an offer from Aston Villa to take up a similar role at the Premier League club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

