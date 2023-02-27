Tuesday's transfer gossip: Abraham, Lukaku, Sterling, Rice, Salah, Alvarez
Chelsea are weighing up a move to bring Tammy Abraham back to the club from Roma this summer as the 25-year-old England striker would be a cheaper option than Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24. (Football Insider)
Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea at the end of his season-long loan, with the Italian club yet to decide if they want to negotiate a deal for the 29-year-old. (Sky Sports Italia)
Arsenal would be interested in signing Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling if the England forward became available in the summer, although the 28-year-old is not looking to leave the Blues. (90 Min)
Manchester United believe they can convince West Ham's Declan Rice to join them in the summer, despite the 24-year-old England midfielder being keen to remain in London. (Football Insider)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's agent has dismissed speculation the 30-year-old Egypt international could leave the Reds in the summer if they do not qualify for the Champions League. (Goal)
Leicester scouts are monitoring the situation of Lecce's Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, 23, after Southampton had a bid of 11m euros (£9.7m) turned down last January. (Nicolo Schira)
Manchester City have offered to extend 23-year-old Argentina striker Julian Alvarez's contract by a year to 2028 on improved terms. (Fabrizio Romano)
Barcelona are one of the clubs assessing whether Alvarez would be open to leaving Manchester City on loan this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Liverpool are closely monitoring Chelsea's talks with France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, over an extension to his current deal, which expires this summer. (Football Insider)
Paris St-Germain are trying to convince France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, to take up the option of extending his contract by another year to 2025. (L'Equipe, via Sport)
Barcelona and Sergio Busquets will decide in the next few weeks whether the former Spain midfielder, 34, will stay with the club for another season. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has rejected an offer from Aston Villa to take up a similar role at the Premier League club. (Marca - in Spanish)
