Real Madrid will evaluate the long-term futures of Croatia's Luka Modric, 37, and 33-year-old German and fellow midfielder Toni Kroos before committing to a move for England and Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been urged to reject a switch to Liverpool. (Diario AS, via Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Newcastle's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season as a potential alternative option to Bellingham. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool will be frontrunners in the race to sign Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount this summer if the 24-year-old is unable to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have renewed their interest in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, with Manchester City and Tottenham also keen on the Croatia international who has a £97m release clause in his contract that comes into effect from 2024. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Inter Milan are hoping to sign Naby Keita, 28, this summer when the Guinea midfielder's contract expires at Liverpool and have already held encouraging talks with his representatives. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24, is close to signing for Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer after turning down a move to Manchester United. (Sport1, via Mirror) external-link

Barcelona could be set to sell their biggest stars as the troubled club look to raise £178m, with Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, among those who could be offloaded. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have joined Chelsea and Arsenal in keeping tabs on Southampton's 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are eyeing up a summer move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. The 19-year-old England youth international is also interesting Crystal Palace and West Ham. (Sun) external-link

Negotiations are ongoing between Manchester United and David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper, 32, is out of contract in the summer, but keen to remain at Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United have received loan enquiries from clubs in Turkey for their 21-year-old England forward Mason Greenwood, who is still currently suspended by the club despite criminal charges against him being dropped in February. (Telegraph) external-link

Napoli remain confident of keeping hold of Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22, despite interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona. (90min) external-link

