Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to make at least two significant signings this summer, with Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, and Ajax's Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, among his targets.(Manchester Evening News) external-link

Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, also remains a Manchester United target this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are interested in replacing under-fire manager Graham Potter with Italian Roberto de Zerbi, the 43-year-old who took over from Potter at Brighton after the Englishman, 47, joined Chelsea last September. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are considering a move for Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer, when the 28-year-old will have one year left on his Chelsea contract. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is another Manchester City target for next season. (Football Insider) external-link

Athletico Paranaense's Brazilian forward Vitor Roque says he is ready to join Barcelona, despite the 18-year-old being a target for Arsenal. (Sport, via Express) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Naby Keita's former club RB Leipzig are interested in signing the Guinea midfielder, 28, when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Napoli are planning to fend off interest in Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia by doubling the 22-year-old's salary and extending his contract until 2028. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Atletico Madrid have agreed terms with Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu, 26, over a free transfer when his Leicester City contract expires at the end of the season. (90min) external-link

Atletico Madrid have also held talks about signing Spain winger Adama Traore, 27, when his current contract ends at Wolves this summer. (90min) external-link

Wolves are following the progress of Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza, 23, who is on loan at Espanyol from Belgian club Lommel SK. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Alexis Mac Allister's father and agent was a club guest at a recent Liverpool game as the Reds eye Brighton's Argentina midfielder, 24, as well as Chelsea's England forward Mason Mount, 24, and Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football Transfers) external-link

Real Madrid's main targets this summer are Bellingham and RB Leipzig's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

N'Golo Kante had options to leave Chelsea on a free transfer this summer but the France midfielder, 31, wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and is close to agreeing a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney is open to a move to Newcastle this summer if Arsenal continue to keep the 25-year-old sidelined. (Chronicle) external-link

Everton manager Sean Dyche is open to extending a clause in Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract by another 12 months in the summer if the 30-year-old continues his current form. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are monitoring Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, with Brentford also interested in the 22-year-old Englishman. (Mail) external-link

Scottish defender Max Johnston is ready to leave Motherwell as a free agent at the end of the season, with Sheffield United and Bologna interested in signing the 19-year-old. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Hull City are close to signing on-loan English midfielder Xavier Simons, 20, on a permanent deal from Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Ex-Chelsea and Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao has a contract with Rayo Vallecano until June, but the Colombian, 37, is considering an offer from Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

