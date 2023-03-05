Last updated on .From the section Sport

Mirabai Chanu has won BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year for a second time

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award for 2022 following a public vote.

The 28-year-old Commonwealth champion, who also won in 2021, becomes the first person to take the honour twice.

The other shortlisted contenders were wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh, boxer Nikhat Zareen and badminton player PV Sindhu.

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel was named Para Sportswoman of the Year - a category that has been introduced for the first time - after winning Commonwealth gold.

Patel, 36, said: "It is a gratifying feeling to win this prestigious award, which is part of a wonderful initiative empowering women and sportspersons.

"It is also commendable to see the BBC focusing on Para-sport and making India more inclusive."

Former hockey player and coach Pritam Siwach was given the Lifetime Achievement award for her contribution to Indian sports and inspiring generations of players.

The 48-year-old was the first female hockey coach to be presented with the Dronacharya Award, which was founded in 1985 and honours sports coaches in India.

"I want to thank the BBC for selecting me," she said. "It motivates us when we get such accolades."

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas was chosen as the Emerging Athlete of the Year.

Ghanghas, 22, is a two-time youth world champion and in 2022 won Commonwealth gold.

The invited audience at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi watched a video message from gymnastics great Simone Biles before Ghanghas walked on stage to collect her award.

Biles said: "Nitu works so hard and proved she was the best in her class at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham."

In response, Ghanghas said: "I am very happy. This will motivate female athletes to perform even better. Last year I was at this ceremony as a guest. So it's a beautiful experience this year to be a winner. All my energies are now on Olympic preparation."

India's Commonwealth gold medal-winning lawn bowls team were also honoured at the ceremony - receiving a special trophy for their historic achievement.

And 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi and 106-year-old Rambai received their Changemaker of the Year awards.

Devi won gold in the 100m sprint at the World Masters Athletics in Finland, as well as bronze in the shot put. Rambai won gold in both 100m and 200m at the 2022 National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara.

In attendance at the ceremony were Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Dilip Tirkey, former captain of the India men's national hockey team and current President of Hockey India, Olympic boxing champion Vijender Singh and India's top-ranked table tennis player Manika Batra.

The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year was initiated in 2019 to honour the best sportswomen in the country and highlight the issues and challenges faced by female athletes there.

The five nominees for the BBC Indian Sportswoman award were announced in February, having been chosen by a jury panel comprising well-known sports journalists, writers and experts.