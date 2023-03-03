Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham are monitoring three Manchester United players to potentially sign this summer. England defender Harry Maguire, 29, Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, and France forward Anthony Martial, 27, are all on the London club's radar. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are desperate to sign Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, 26. (Bulinews via Bild) external-link

MLS commissioner Don Garber said it will likely take a creative, David Beckham-like deal to land Lionel Messi, 35, but the league and Inter Miami are willing to be flexible to find the right compensation package in order to land the Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Emile Smith Rowe, 22, may be looking for a new club this summer as Arsenal are willing to sell the England midfielder. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all on "high alert" to sign Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino after it was announced the 31-year-old will be leaving the Premier League club. (Football Italia) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, 29, will stay at the club if they sign Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (talkSPORT) external-link

Chelsea's owners do not see 29-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Inter Milan, as part of their ongoing project, despite the club's lack of success in front of goal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is on loan to Juventus, is expected to return to the Fench capital at the end of the season. The Italian club are not expected to trigger the option to buy the 28-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Atletico Madrid are going to offer Athletic Bilbao and Spain defender Inigo Martinez a deal this summer as the 31-year-old is set to leave on a free transfer. (Diario AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Roma and England forward Tammy Abraham, 25. (inews) external-link

Chelsea's board are split over manager Graham Potter's future because of the club's lacklustre season. The Englishman, 47, does have the backing of owner Todd Boehly. (Mail Online) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, could leave Atletico Madrid this summer amid rumours manager Diego Simeone is not happy with his performances. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, is open to leaving the Toffees this summer. (So Foot - in French) external-link

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (talkSPORT) external-link

Aston Villa are set for a three-way transfer battle this summer with Everton and West Ham over Flamengo's prolific 25-year-old Brazil striker Pedro. (Fichajes, via Birmingham Mail) external-link

