Tuesday's transfer gossip: Tierney, Gvardiol, Nelson, Osimhen, Bellingham, Laporte, Ward-Prowse
Newcastle United will target Arsenal's Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, who could cost more than £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are targeting RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal are confident 23-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson will agree a new deal at the club. (Mail)
The Gunners are also leading the race to sign Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, despite interest from Manchester United. (Rai, via Mirror)
Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, rejected a chance to meet Manchester United representatives while at Birmingham City as he did not want to miss training. (FourFourTwo)
Aymeric Laporte wants to leave Manchester City this summer with Barcelona ready to make a move for the 28-year-old Spain defender. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Tottenham are considering a move for Southampton's English midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (Football Insider)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would like to sign Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, but the 25-year-old does not want to leave Barcelona. (Caught Offside)
United could also make another move for Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. (Football Insider)
England defender Harry Maguire, 30, is among a number of first-team players Manchester United are willing to sell this summer. (90min)
Leeds will rival Burnley for the signature of Ryan Kent when the 26-year-old English winger's contract at Rangers expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Staff at Manchester United have been assured there should be "clarity" on the club's ownership situation before the end of the season. (ESPN)
