Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in Moises Caicedo despite the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder signing a new contract with Brighton last week. (Football Insider) external-link

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, and West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, are Arsenal's main transfer targets this summer. (Sun) external-link

Osimhen says he is "working hard" to achieve his dream of one day playing in the Premier League. (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Madrid head of recruitment Juni Calafat held a meeting with the father of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, at a London hotel on Tuesday. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have asked to be kept informed of 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot's contract situation at Juventus. (90min) external-link

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are in pole position to re-sign 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton after they included a buy-back clause in his deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently met with Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi's father, and has left open the possibility of a summer return to the Nou Camp for the 35-year-old. (Goal) external-link

Liverpool and Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Benfica's Portuguese defender Antonio Silva, 19, and midfielder Florentino Luis, 23. (90min) external-link

Talks between Manchester United and potential buyers of the club will begin this week, with a Qatari group fronted by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani thought to be the frontrunner. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 21 - a former Manchester United target - says he will consider his options this summer. (Ajax Life, via Mirror) external-link

Brighton and Nice are interested in signing 23-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson when his Arsenal contract expires this summer. (CBS Sports) external-link

Liverpool owner John W Henry says his commitment to the club is "stronger than ever", but adds any transfer spending this summer will be done in a "responsible manner". (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell is a big admirer of RB Leipzig's 22-year-old Hungary attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (Caught Offside) external-link

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and are ready to pay 80m euros (£71.3m) for the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus have already made 23-year-old Italy striker Moise Kean's loan deal from Everton into a 28m euros (£24.9m) permanent transfer. (Goal) external-link

England hope to convince Newcastle's 20-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson to switch from Scotland. (Sun) external-link

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has decided against selling the club as he is concerned that could attract scrutiny from the government because of his links with sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov. American investment fund MSP Sports Capital is expected to take a minority stake instead. (Mail) external-link

