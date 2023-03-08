Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are willing to offer 130m euros (£115m) to sign 20-year-old France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, is on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's summer wishlist, as is 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from the Dutchman's former club Ajax. (TalkSport) external-link

But United will look to sell several first-team players, including England defender Harry Maguire, 30, to make room for new additions this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will not move from their 150m euro (£133m) valuation of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. (90min) external-link

Liverpool are growing in confidence that they will win the race to sign Bellingham but their hopes of doing so likely rest on their bid to secure Champions League football. (Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Newcastle United's 23-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman. (iNews) external-link

Leeds United's German defender Robin Koch, 26, is being considered as a potential signing by Newcastle United, although a number of Bundesliga clubs are also interested. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 32, intends to stay at Real Madrid until his contract expires in 2024. (Athletic) external-link

Bayern Munich will reject the chance to make the loan signing of Manchester City's Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, permanent for £62m. (Calciomercato, via Mail) external-link

Newcastle United could tempt Barcelona into selling Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, if they can match the £55m fee the Spanish club paid to sign him from Leeds United last year. (El Desmarque) external-link

Liverpool are leading the race to sign England international Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea and Portugal's Matheus Nunes, 24, from Wolves as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his midfield. (Mail) external-link

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is expected to leave the Premier League club in the summer after rejecting two new contract offers. The 27-year-old Spaniard, whose deal runs out in 2024, has been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea manager Graham Potter inspired the two victories over Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund which saved his job by holding heart-to-heart talks with his players. (Telegraph) external-link

Aston Villa are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao's Spanish defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer in the summer, but face competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the out-of-contract 31-year-old. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

