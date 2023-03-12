Close menu

How do you tackle the psychological side of injuries?

See if you are psychologically ready to recover from injury and learn some techniques that may help.

This quiz was created by Dr Caroline Heaney - Senior Lecturer in Sport and Fitness at The Open University.

Sports Desk: Women's Sport Matters is a special mini-series produced in partnership with the Open University. The four episodes cover periods; sportswear; the psychology of injuries and exercise habits. You can listen to them here.

